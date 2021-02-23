A man is dead after he was shot during a confrontation with police at an apartment building in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to a Fred Victor community housing building at 291 George Street, north of Dundas Street East, at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a man with a severe injury to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit later said the man died after being shot by police.

The exact circumstances of what occurred between the man and police are not clear.

Interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer told CP24 that officers are “simultaneously

conducting a homicide investigation as a result of a person who was reported missing earlier,” regarding what transpired at the building, but he declined to elaborate.

“We were here and there was an interaction and as a result the SIU has invoked their mandate,” Ramer said.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.