

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an alleged shooting involving police that left one man injured earlier today in Etobicoke.

The SIU said that officers with Ontario Provincial Police were trying to stop a Mercedes-Benz in the area of Berry Road and Cloverhill Road at around 1:45 p.m.. The unit said the 26-year-old driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

“When the man drove toward a police cruiser, an OPP officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the Mercedes-Benz,” the agency said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The driver was taken to hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information or video evidence regarding this investigation to contact 1-800-787-8529.