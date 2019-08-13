

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province's police watchdog is investigating after a police allegedly shot a man on Tuesday night in Vaughan.

The Special Investigations Unit said York Regional police spotted and attempted to stop an alleged stolen vehicle travelling west on Steeles Avenue West, east of Islington Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

The vehicle then collided with a civilian vehicle, the SIU said.

Preliminary information, the agency said, suggests a confrontation happened between officers and the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle.

The SIU said a police officer discharge his firearm, injuring the driver.

He has been rushed to hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

York Regional police said a woman, who was also in the vehicle, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

An officer was also transported to hospital as a precaution, police said. He has since been releasesd.

The agency said they have assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the incident.

Also, the SIU said one subject officer and five witness officers have been designated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.