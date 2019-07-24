

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peterborough police began to follow a “vehicle of interest” on Highway 115 in Millbrook around 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle was believed to have been stolen, according to a separate news release from Peterborough police.

The SIU said the vehicle became involved in a collision with another civilian vehicle shortly after near Highway 115 and The Parkway.

When officers approached, the SIU said an interaction occurred between the driver and an officer.

Monica Hudon, a spokesperson for the SIU, said in a news conference that around 9:40 p.m., one officer fired his gun and struck the man.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has identified the man as 27-year-old Billy Shea.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

One subject officer from Peterborough police had been designated by the SIU. In addition, five officers from the Ontario Provincial police and seven officers with Peterborough police were selected as witness officers.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.