

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured during an interaction with police in Brampton on Wednesday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Peel Regional Police officers were called to a house on Ray Lawson Boulevard, near McLaughlin Road South, at around 5:20 p.m.

The SIU said there was an interaction with a male at the residence and he was arrested at the scene.

The man was later taken to hospital, where it was determined that he had sustained a serious injury.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to probe the circumstances around the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.