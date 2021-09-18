The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 26-year-old man was seriously injured during an interaction with police in Brampton.

The SIU says at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, officers from Peel police officers arrested a 26-year-old man on Kingknoll Drive.

“There was a police interaction,” SIU said in a news release Saturday. “The man was taken to the police station, followed by the hospital.”

The SIU said he is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

No other details were released about the incident.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to investigate, the SIU said.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.