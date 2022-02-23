The province’s police watchdog has been called in after a man was shot by a Hamilton police officer in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Hamilton police said the shooting occurred on Strathearne Place and that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate but did not provide any other details about the incident, including injuries.

The SIU later confirmed in a tweet they are investigating the incident. There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.