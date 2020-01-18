

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting near Scarborough Town Centre this afternoon.

Details about the incident are sparse but police say the shooting occurred in the area of McCowan Road and Town Centre Court, located near the Scarborough mall, at around noon.

One man sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and has been taken to hospital for treatment, paramedics confirm.

Police say the injured man is also in custody but have not said what charges he is facing.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.