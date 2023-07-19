Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was struck by an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer driving a pick-up truck in Innisfil on Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it began in Barrie near Mapleview Drive East and Bayview Avenue, where police were conducting an operation in connection with a drug investigation.

Officers tried to apprehend a man driving an SUV, attempting to box him in with their vehicles, but he was able to get away.

The SIU said the man later struck a hydro pole near Commerce Gate and Innisfil Heights Crescent in Innisfil.

He then fled on foot but was hit by a pick-up truck operated by an OPP officer.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Toronto.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to the case.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.