The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 53-year-old man was hit with plastic projectiles and metal barbs from a Taser as he allegedly attempted to harm himself in a park in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say that at about 2:15 a.m. on Monday, they were called to Centre and Nelson streets to check a residence.

A short time later, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a man called 911 to report “that he was in distress and intended to harm himself.”

Peel Regional Police officers said they later found the man suffering from a crisis in a green space on the corner of Church and Scott streets.

“Soon after officers arrived, the man began to harm himself with a sharp object,” the SIU said.

Two officers responded by firing several rounds of 37mm plastic projectiles from an “Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield” launcher, and third officer fired a conducted energy weapon at the man.

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Five investigators from the SIU have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.