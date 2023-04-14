The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured while fleeing Toronto police in North York on Monday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police responded to a call for speeding motorists in the area of Victoria Park and Horne avenues.

When officers arrived, two motorcycle riders fled the area while a third was arrested at the scene.

The SIU said police were able to locate the other two motorcyclists, who then attempted to evade arrest again.

One of the riders, the police watchdog said, lost control and fell from their bike.

He was taken arrested and shortly taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned two investigators to the case.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.