The province’s police watchdog is investigating after officers fired shots at a vehicle that is now wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a Brampton woman, the Special Investigations Unit says.

Officers were called to a residence on Adventura Road, near Mayfield and Mississauga roads, shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

“Reports were a male was screaming and banging on the door of a residence,”Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene on Sunday.

“We attended (and) there was a female that was screaming, (police) heard screaming somewhere inside the residence.”

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is now investigating an interaction between police and a suspect inside the home, said officers breached the door of the residence and followed the sound of screams to the garage.

In the garage, police found a male suspect in the driver's seat of a vehicle and a female in the back seat, the SIU said in a news release issued Sunday.

"There was an interaction, and two officers discharged their firearms in the direction of the vehicle," the statement read.

According to police, the man then fled the area with the female victim, who did not go willingly. They were last seen travelling in a black Honda Civic with the licence plate number BZHE247.

"At this time, it is not known whether the man was struck by gunfire. However, the SIU’s mandate was invoked as per the Special Investigations Unit Act because a police officer discharged a firearm at a person," the SIU's statement continued.

The (SIU) is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

The incident, police said, is being investigated as a kidnapping and the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police have also released the name of the victim, identified as 23-year-old Salina Ouk.

“At this particular point, we are concerned for her safety and wellbeing,” Cannon said. “We believe them to be known to each other but how they know each other, that status, we are still investigating that.”

She added that investigators are working to send out a provincial alert to notify the public of the kidnapping.