Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a collision in Pickering left one male with serious injuries.

It happened at Brock Road and Bailey Street Monday morning.

Images from the scene showed one vehicle lying on its roof on the roadway and another vehicle a short distance away with extensive damage.

Durham police said a second male fled the scene and is outstanding.

They also said that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is called in anytime police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked its mandate and is investigating.

No other details have been released so far.