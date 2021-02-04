Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Peel police cruiser struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. as Peel Regional Police officers were responding to a motor vehicle collision in Brampton.

On the way, the SIU said that one of the cruisers struck the pedestrian near Chinguacousy Road and Major William Sharpe Drive.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

In a news release, the SIU said that two investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and one witness officer have also been identified by the SIU.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called in to investigate any incident involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.