The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Peel Regional Police officer and a civilian were involved in an early morning crash in Brampton on Saturday.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Peel police said two vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in a collision at Williams Parkway and Torbram Road.

A female officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A male driver in the other vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation.

The SIU investigates incidents involving officers that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.