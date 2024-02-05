A 32-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a Toronto police cruiser responding to a call near Castle Frank Station Sunday evening.

The cyclist was struck near the subway station, located in the area of Bloor Street and Bayview Avenue, by an eastbound TPS vehicle at around 6:30 p.m., Ontario’s police watchdog said Monday.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening and he was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, Toronto Paramedic Services confirmed to CP24.

Images from the scene show Toronto police cruisers, along with a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) truck, at the scene.

The SIU confirmed Monday that it is probing the collision. Two investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case, the agency said in a news release.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time there is an interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.