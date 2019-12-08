

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit is investigating following a shooting involving Toronto police.

At around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police spotted a car believed to be stolen in the area of Vanauley Street and Queen Street West near Queen Street and Spadina, according to the SIU.

According to preliminary information, it is believed that the vehicle turned north onto Vanauley street and the east into a lane way.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle then made a U-turn in the lane way and the vehicle became involved in a collision with the police cruiser.

An interaction caused one officer to discharge his firearm multiple times, and the 43-year-old suspect was struck once.

The man then attempted to flee on foot, but was then apprehended by police. He was then transported to hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

The SIU are currently on scene continuing to investigate.