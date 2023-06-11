Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a TPS officer discharged their firearm in the west end of Toronto Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.

According to Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were called to the area of College Street and Roxton Road, just east of Ossington Avenue, just before noon on Sunday for reports that a vehicle had been stolen.

After arriving on the scene, police arrested two suspects and in doing so, an officer discharged their firearm, police said in a tweet.

A witness at the scene told CTV News Toronto that they heard at least four gunshots in quick succession before a car chase ensued between police and a private vehicle.

One of the cars believed to be involved in the chase is currently cordoned off at the intersection of Bloor Street and Havelock Avenue, just east of Dufferin Street, with what appears to be a bullet hole in the windshield, according to witness testimony.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Toronto police said they couldn’t provide any further details at this time, including whether the suspects had been charged.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is an arm's length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the SIU for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.