SIU investigating after two men struck by Waterloo police cruiser
A logo for Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is pictured. (Tom Stefanac)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 7:18PM EDT
WATERLOO, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating after two men suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a police cruiser.
The Special Investigations Unit says it's looking into the circumstances surrounding Saturday morning's crash involving the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
The SIU says officers were responding to a call about an altercation between individuals, and were informed that shots had been fired.
Investigators say two men were in the middle of a street when they were struck by a cruiser.
They say a 26-year-old man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit.
The SIU says a 22-year-old man was taken to a Kitchener hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator.