The province’s police watchdog is investigating a collision on a highway in Clarington Sunday afternoon that left two people injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the collision happened at Highway 115 and Highway 401 and involved a stolen pickup truck that hit a ditch.

Two people were transported to the hospital, the SIU said, but there is no immediate word on the severity of their injuries or their condition.

It is not yet known what led to the collision. The SIU said multiple police services were involved in the incident.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the Highway 115 southbound ramp to Highway 401 westbound is blocked due to the incident, and the closure will remain in place for several hours.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.