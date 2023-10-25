The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot by a police officer during an interaction in Kitchener Wednesday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Waterloo Regional Police were called to the area of Veronica Drive and Kinzie Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a man sleeping in a vehicle.

Officers arrived and became involved in an interaction with the man in the vehicle. The SIU said at some point, an officer shot at the vehicle and struck the man.

He suffered a serious injury and was taken to the hospital.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

In addition, one subject official and three witness officials have been designated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU investigator by calling 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.