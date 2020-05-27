The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman who fell from an apartment balcony in the city’s High Park neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police were called to an apartment building near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street West, at around 5:15 p.m. for a domestic incident.

While officers were inside a unit on the 24th floor, officers “observed” a woman in the balcony, SIU said in a news release.

“A short time later, the woman fell from the balcony to the ground below,” the SIU said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates any death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault involving police.