

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a teenage male robbery suspect was injured near a Brampton apartment tower.

Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said officers were in the area of 5 Kings Cross, near Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road, at 1:30 a.m. Friday investigating a possible robbery.

They located one of the suspects, an 18-year-old male, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the course of the encounter.

Initial information indicated shots were fired but Patten said later that is not the case.

The SIU has invoked their mandate.

The SIU is called to any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that leads to death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.