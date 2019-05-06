

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is now investigating a collision in Brampton that involved a Peel Regional Police cruiser.

The incident took place on Monday at around 8 a.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway.

Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a cruiser belonging to Peel Regional Police.

Officers in Peel Region said the injuries sustained in the crash are “unknown at this time.”

At around 5 p.m., Peel police said the Special Investigations Unit had invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates all reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Roads were blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter was conducted.