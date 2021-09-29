Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the involvement of Hamilton police in a collision Wednesday morning that killed one woman.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers were initially called to the intersection of King Street East and Gage Avenue South around 9 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene, the SIU said.

When officers later located the vehicle, the driver drove away, the SIU said, and became involved in another collision in the area of Balsam and Maplewood avenues a short time later.

The suspect fled again on foot, the agency said. A female occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is not clear if police were involved in a chase prior to the second collision. It is also not known whether police have apprehended the suspect.

The SIU said five investigators have been assigned to the case.

The agency is urging anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-787-8529 or upload any video evidence to the SIU website.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.