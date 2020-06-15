The province's police watchdog is investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough that left two women with serious injuries on Sunday night.

In a news release issued on Monday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police officers observed a Nissan Rogue travelling southbound on Markham Road at a high rate of speed at around 8:15 p.m.

According to the SIU, the officers began to follow the vehicle and as the Rogue approached the intersection of Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue, the driver collided with a Ford Escape, which then struck a Honda Civic.

The 52-year-old driver of the Ford Escape and her 21-year-old female passenger were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Paramedics previously said that a total of five people were hospitalized following the collision.

The SIU is now leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

One subject officer and one witness officer have been designated, the SIU said.

The SIU is asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.

"The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website," the police watchdog said in its news release.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.