

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Oshawa that left a 26-year-old seriously injured.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, Durham Regional Police officers pulled over a vehicle shortly after midnight in the area of Townline Road and Nash Road.

The SIU said the 25-year-old driver of the vehicle had a brief conversation with the officers before fleeing from police.

The officers pursued the vehicle and moments later, the SIU said the driver lost control, flipped over, and struck a pole on Townline Road, north of Taunton Road.

Following the collision, the SIU said the driver tried to flee on foot but was eventually tracked down with the help of a K9 unit.

The driver and a 26-year-old passenger, who suffered serious injuries, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Three investigators and two forensic officers have been assigned to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate anytime police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.