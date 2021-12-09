The province's police watchdog is investigating a collision involving a Toronto police cruiser that left an elderly man and woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that the collision occurred at around 9 p.m. near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

According to the SIU, a Toronto police cruiser collided with a vehicle at the intersection and the occupants of the vehicle-- an 84-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman-- were transported to hospital for treatment.

The SIU said both civilians remain in hospital with serious injuries.

"Following the initial collision, the cruiser struck two other vehicles," the news release read. "The persons in those vehicles were not injured."

The officer driving the cruiser and another officer who was in the passenger's seat attended a local hospital but were not seriously injured in the collision, the SIU said.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.