The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a police-involved shooting in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Tuesday afternoon that left a man dead.

Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Lundy’s Lane and Corwin Avenue near Niagara Falls at approximately 1:30 p.m. for a report of a suspected impaired driver.

Police said the vehicle was located less than an hour later near Line 3 and the Niagara River Parkway.

An interaction followed between the officers and an adult male and he was subsequently shot by police, according to a news release issued by police on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where we was later pronounced deceased.

Roads are closed in the area of Line 3 at Concession 1 as well as the Niagara Parkway at Line 2 and Line 4 as the investigation gets underway.

Detectives from Niagara Regional Police Service will also be investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the SIU at 1 (800) 787-8529 or the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009134.