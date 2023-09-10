Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 19-year-old that happened in Niagara Falls Saturday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Niagara Parks Police officers were searching for a man in distress at around 7 p.m.

Officers encountered him in the area of River Road and Hiram Street. At some point, the man jumped over the barrier and fell into the Niagara gorge.

Police later found the man deceased, according to the SIU.

The SIU has designated one subject official, three witness officials, three investigators and two forensic investigators to this case.

Anyone who has information about the investigation, or has photos or video footage, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.