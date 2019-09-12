

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man after a police-involved shooting in Kingston.

The Special Investigations Unit said preliminary information suggests a Kingston police officer observed the man assaulting a 40-year-old man around 2 p.m. in the area of Queen and Bagot streets.

After additional officers were called, the SIU said an interaction happened between the officers and the man.

The agency said one police officer shot the man.

The man then began harming himself with a knife, the SIU said, and a second police officer discharged a “conducted energy weapon.”

The agency said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem is scheduled on Friday.

The SIU said the 40-year-old man also died.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident, the SIU said. Two subject officers and one witness officer have been designated.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.