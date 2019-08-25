

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit said Peel police were called to a home on Edgeleigh Avenue, north of Lakeshore Road East, for a "domestic situation” ataround 10 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates the man left the home before police arrived.

With the help of the canine unit, the agency said, officers found him in the backyard of a residence on Ogden Avenue.

The SIU said the man then sustained a gunshot wound while officers were attending the scene.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"No officer discharged a firearm," the SIU said in a statement.

The agency has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the incident. As well, one subject officer and three witness officers have been designated.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.