The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following his arrest in Etobicoke on Saturday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit said Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Burlington and Victoria streets at around 12:30 p.m. to assist paramedics.

When officers arrived, they arrested a 33-year-old man, the SIU said. The man subsequently went vital signs absent.

The agency said he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.