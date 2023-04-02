The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with Peel police in Brampton early Sunday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a release that Peel officers were called to an apartment in the area of Kennedy Road North and Vodden Street East around 4 a.m. for a disturbance.

Police arrived and became involved in an interaction with a 34-year-old man, the SIU said.

It was not immediately known what unfolded during the interaction, but the SIU said police were able to apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act.

Shortly after, though, the man went into distress and went vital signs absent, the SIU said. Police administered first aid, and he was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Anyone with information, including video or photos, can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.