The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 44-year-old man in Oshawa on Sunday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham police were called around 5:30 a.m. by someone asking them to check on his brother as he was concerned about his well-being.

Officers attended the man’s home in the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East. The SIU said when police arrived, they heard a sound coming from the garage.

“They entered and saw the man with a self-inflicted injury,” the SIU said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. The SIU said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The agency has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. It has also designated one subject officer and three witness officers.

The SIU, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault, is urging anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.