Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man in Midland after he was bitten by a police dog last month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) South Georgian Bay detachment responded to a gun-related call involving two men on Oct. 13.

When they arrived, one man fled but was later located by a police dog. The SIU said the dog bit the man during the interaction. He was arrested shortly after.

The man died in hospital on Sunday, the SIU said, adding that it was notified of the death by the OPP the following day.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for Wednesday. The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, said three investigators have been assigned to the case.

While the SIU released limited information about the case, news releases issued by the OPP in the days following the Oct. 13 incident provide more details on what happened.

According to the OPP, officers were called to the area of Bay Street and Second Avenue for a reported dispute around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man involved in the dispute was seen carrying a firearm before he left the area in a vehicle.

Their investigation led them to a residential complex on William Street where the man and an accompanied woman barricaded themselves.

“After several hours, the female exited the residential complex and was taken into custody. Later in the evening, the male suspect was taken into custody then taken to the hospital for minor injuries in relation to the arrest involving K9. The male suspect awaits charges,” OPP said in a news release on Oct. 14.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Dale Lewis in a subsequent news release on Oct. 16

The OPP added that after standoff was resolved, officers executed a search warrant at Lewis’ apartment, resulting in the seizure of a quantity of drugs, several airsoft rifles, ammunition, a machete, Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was charged with nine firearm and drug-related offences. A 40-year-old woman was also charged in connection with the incident.