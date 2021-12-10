Ontario’s police watchdog is now investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Scarborough in October.

It happened in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.

Police located 54-year-old Douglas Devlin with gunshot injuries in the parking lot of a gas station. Devlin was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A police source told CP24 at the time that the victim was being robbed when he was shot.

Four days after the incident, on Nov. 2, police arrested a suspect, 41-year-old Adrien Williams, and charged him with second-degree murder.

On Friday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it has launched an investigating after it was notified by Toronto police on Dec. 9 -- 42 days after the shooting.

The SIU did not say in its release what lead the agency to invoke its mandate.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.