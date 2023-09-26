Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of an 88-year-old man who was injured during an arrest in Mississauga earlier this month.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Peel police officer, a crisis worker and a mental health nurse attended a residence on Silver Creek Boulevard on Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m. following a request to assess the man’s wellbeing.

“While there, it became necessary to apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act,” the SIU said.

During his arrest, the man suffered an injury and had to be taken to the hospital. The SIU said he died on Monday.

The watchdog noted that an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SIU investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.