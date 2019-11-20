

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man who was Tasered by police in Mississauga early this morning has died in hospital, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The incident occurred on Runningbrook Drive, near Tomken Road and Bloor Street, at around 3:30 a.m.

Police responded to the area to investigate a call about a disturbance and after arriving on scene, a man was Tasered.

He was rushed to hospital without vital signs but was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The name and age of the deceased have not been released by police.

Several police cruisers, three ambulances, and one fire truck all responded to the scene on Wednesday morning.

An area in front of a home on Runningbrook Drive has been taped off by police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the interaction.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident resulting in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Police are expected to provide more information later this morning.