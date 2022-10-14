The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who fell from a balcony in North York on Thursday while Toronto police were present.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said police were called to a highrise apartment in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man throwing objects from a balcony.

Three Toronto police officers arrived and attempted to negotiate with the man, the SIU said. Three more officers from the emergency task force also attended the apartment, positioning themselves in an adjoining apartment as they tried to mediate.

“In the course of negotiations, the man fell from the apartment window to the ground below,” the SIU said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU, which is called to investigate the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault, said it has assigned six investigators to the case and designated six witness officials.

The agency asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.