

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province's police watchdog is investigating a fatal fall in North York this morning.

The incident occurred underneath Highway 401 shortly before 2 a.m. near Yonge Street.

Paramedics say one person fell from a significant height and was found underneath the highway.

The victim, who has been identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and will be investigating the incident.

The eastbound collector lanes were closed between Avenue Road and Yonge Street for the investigation but have since reopened.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in any time a police officer is involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.