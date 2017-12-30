

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Mississauga overnight that left one man dead.

In a news release issued Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home in the area of Rathburn and Tomken roads at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

The SIU said when officers arrived on scene, the suspect behind the disturbance had left the area but was later located on Torino Crescent.

After an interaction with police, the SIU said a police officer discharged his firearm and the suspect was struck.

The man was rushed to hospital without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

In a tweet sent out early Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police said the deceased was reportedly armed with a weapon.

Police did not disclose what type of weapon the man was carrying.

The SIU says six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.