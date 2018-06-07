

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Scarborough that left one person dead and an officer injured.

Toronto police were initially called to the area of Hymus Road and Warden Avenue at around midnight for reports of a male with a gun.

Shortly after officers arrived, police confirmed that shots were fired and two people, including a police officer, had sustained injuries.

One person was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and paramedics said the officer was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition.

The civilian was pronounced dead in hospital a shot time later, police confirmed.

A source told CP24 that the officer was wearing body armour at the time and is expected to recover.

It appears the shooting may have occurred on the patio of an Irish pub in the area.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate any interaction between a police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.