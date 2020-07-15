The province’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton County.

The incident reportedly started at a Valu-mart on Highway 35 in the township of Minden, and ended around 40 kilometres away on Indian Point Road, east of the Village of Haliburton.

Ontario Provincial Police said that officers were on-scene “to investigate a serious criminal offence” and added that there is no concern for public safety.

Images from the scene in Minden show the grocery store surrounded by yellow police tape.

Few details have been released about the shooting so far by either the OPP or the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Indian Point Road.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.