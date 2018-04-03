

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a shooting in Hamilton that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The incident took place on Caledon Avenue, north of Tyrone Drive at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, police responded to the area and became involved in an interaction with a 19-year-old man. Investigators said two officers discharged their firearms at the time and the man was subsequently struck.

The man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday.

The SIU said five investigators, three forensic investigators, two subject officers, and four witness officers have been assigned to this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.