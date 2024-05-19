Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after the police were involved in a serious single-vehicle collision in Oshawa on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Stevenson Road.

The province’s police watchdog told CTV News Toronto that the occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

In a post on X, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said that the right lane and off ramps lanes of the eastbound 401 at Stevenson were closed until further notice due to a police investigation.

At around 6:30 p.m., they later that the SIU has invoked its mandate in connection with this collision.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

More to come. This is a developing story.