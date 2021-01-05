The province's police watchdog has been called in after an incident in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police say there is a police presence in the area of Line 3 and the Niagara Parkway for an active investigation and road closures are in effect.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be investigating, police said.

A spokesperson for Ornge told CP24 that an air ambulance is on its way to a call in Niagara-on-the-Lake for a patient who may have been involved in a shooting.

Investigators have not provided any information on victims or injuries.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.