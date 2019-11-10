

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after police were called to a disturbance at a home in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street at around 2:20 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, they had and interaction with a man at the residence.

Police have not released any about what occurred between police and the man inside the home but the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.