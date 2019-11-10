SIU investigating interaction between police, man following disturbance at Brampton home
The SIU is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in Mississauga.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 8:54AM EST
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after police were called to a disturbance at a home in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Montjoy Crescent and Maitland Street at around 2:20 a.m. for a reported disturbance.
When officers arrived, they had and interaction with a man at the residence.
Police have not released any about what occurred between police and the man inside the home but the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.