

The Canadian Press





TECUMSEH, Ont. - The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 48-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tecumseh, Ont.

Provincial police say they responded to a disturbance in the town east of Windsor at about 9 p.m. Friday.

They say an officer and a member of the public were injured during the investigation, and both were taken to hospital.

OPP say the civilian was pronounced dead while the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they reported the incident to the Special Investigations Unit, which has invoked its mandate.

The SIU says in a tweet that it will release more information later today.