The province’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cambridge that left a 34-year-old man seriously injured early Sunday morning.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it happened at around 12:15 a.m. at an address on Sunnyhill Road following a reported disturbance in the area.

The SIU said after arriving at the address, police encountered a man with an “edged weapon.”

“There was an interaction, and one officer discharged his firearm at the man. The man was struck,” the SIU said in the news release.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and the SIU was subsequently called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any interaction between police and civilians that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.